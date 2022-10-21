Henderson Auctions to Feature Indian Motorcycles at Its Barber Motorsports Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Many motorcycles with the iconic Indian nameplate are about to come under the hammer.

The Indian motorcycle brand has a band of cult followers that grows with each generation. The moniker carries a strong value of heritage and history, and people consider them to be just a little extra special over other nameplates. At the upcoming Henderson Auctions fall event, many excellent Indian Motorcycles will be up for grabs. Here are a few highlights from their docket.

1938 Indian Chief

You can’t go wrong with a vintage Indian, like this 1938 Indian Chief. It will allow you to drive right back in time and experience a different era of motorcycles. See it here.

2000 Indian Motorcycle-Gilroy Chief

If you want a reliable and tight motorcycle from the early 2000s, the 2000 Indian Motorcycle-Gilroy Chief if your next ride. With vintage style and a touch of motorcycle evolution, this is a great bike for your collection. See it here.

2003 Gilroy Indian Chief Road Master

This Indian is equipped with a Power Plus engine, and is often known as a ‘Bottle Cap.’ It has only 3600 miles on it and is ready to ride. See it here.

Henderson Auctions’ Fall Collector Motor Series Auction will be held at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, October 29th starting at 10am. Included is a large package of Bank Seized Vehicles selling Absolute to the Highest Bidder, Luxury Late Model Vehicles, Motorcycles, Scooters, Vintage Marine Motors, and Vintage Racing Vehicles. Interested in consigning for the auction? Please call Tricia Or to consign your motorcycles and vehicles at 225-686-2252 extension 108 or email tricia@hendersonauctions.com.





