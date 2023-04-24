Henderson Auctions Has A Great Selection Of BSA Motorcycles

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

They're selling at the Motor Series Event at Barber Motorsports Park.

Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles on the road with brands like Harley Davidson, Indian, and BSA leaving an impression on enthusiasts everywhere. One such two-wheeled automobile is the 1959 BSA A7 Shooting Star. A bright red classic that perfectly exemplifies everything that makes older bikes cool. On top of that, you can have a matching one in blue to really seal your love for the brand.

That vehicle is a 1969 BSA Royal Star 500, a bike that speaks wonders of its own performance as well as that of its predecessor. Incredibly, a full nut and bolt restoration was given to the motorcycle a pretty long while ago but it’s still in fantastic condition. On top of all of that, only 359 miles have been accrued on the odometer which is perfect for anyone looking for a bike that still has its value after all these years.

Not to overshadow the others but you should definitely take a look at this yellow 1968 BSA 441 Victor which, unlike the previous motorcycle, is completely unrestored. Called a survivor in the listing, this motorcycle may have been through a lot of life but only 3,980 miles are featured on the odometer. That makes this, and both of the others, a truly special and rare bike with a lot of driving to offer anyone who loves classic motorcycles.

Finally, the BSA Firebird Scrambler has to be one of the most unique looking and aggressive motorcycles on this list. With a 650 cc powerhouse rocketing you past normal speeds for its day, you’ll feel like a pilot behind the handlebars of this bike. Yet another vehicle deemed a survivor, the Firebird is all numbers matching and only has 394 miles. Needless to say, all of these motorcycles are great examples of performance on two wheels which is exactly why you should consider adding them to your collection.



These great motorcycles and many more are selling at Public Auction on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Henderson Motor Series Auction will take place at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, AL. Click Henderson Auctions for details!





