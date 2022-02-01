Henderson County business owner Henry Pike victim of North Florida homicide

A Saturday afternoon shooting in northern Florida left a Henderson County, Kentucky business owner dead.

Henry Pike, owner of Henry Pike Trucking in Robards, Kentucky, was shot and killed in Gretna, Florida, according to friends of Pike who publicly took to Facebook to identify him as the victim of the shooting.

Gretna, Florida police say the shooting happened Saturday at 2 p.m. after Sedric Thomas shot and killed the victim.

Thomas initially fled the scene but eventually called the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office to identify himself as the shooter, according to a Gretna Police Department news release.

After a brief standoff, Thomas surrendered to authorities and is currently being held at Gadsden County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

Gretna is a small town about 10 miles northwest of Tallahassee in the Florida panhandle.

