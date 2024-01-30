Henderson County Chamber recognizes Chuck McGrady with lifetime service award

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce honored former U.S. Congressman Chuck McGrady with the G. Ray Cantrell Lifetime Service Award on Jan. 25 at the Chamber's annual awards banquet at Blue Ridge Community College's Conference Hall.

McGrady served on the Flat Rock Village Council (1997-2001), on the Henderson County Board of Commissioners (2004-2010) and in the U.S. House of Representatives (2011-2020).

Chuck McGrady, center, poses with the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce's Ragan Ward, left, and Bob Williford on Jan. 25 at the Chamber's award banquet at Blue Ridge Community College. McGrady was the recipient of the G. Ray Cantrell Lifetime Service Award.

On Jan. 29, as he was reflecting back on receiving the Lifetime Service Award, McGrady told the Times-News, "I've had a good run." The award is named after Cantrell, who was the former president of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce. He died in 2014 at the age of 84.

McGrady said he knew and worked with Cantrell back when McGrady started his public policy work.

"Knowing him and knowing some of the former recipients of the award, including Jeff Miller, Bud Hunter and Jeff Egolf, receiving this award provides a good bookend for my service to Henderson County and Western North Carolina," McGrady said.

Business leader and longtime car dealership owner Randy Hunter introduced McGrady.

"The list of recipients between 1996-2022 reads like a who's who of Henderson County leaders, reflecting the caliber of individuals who have shaped and guided our community," Hunter said. "Chuck's journey in public service began decades ago, marked by a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of the people he served. His tenure as a public servant was not just a job, it was a calling, a mission to create positive change and build a better future for all."

Listed below are the other Chamber award winners:

Duke Energy Citizenship Award: Carey O'Cain, Laurel Park mayor

First Citizens Bank Amazing Customer Service Award: AdventHealth Hendersonville

Industrialist of the Year: Stan Cooper, the first plant manager of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Mills River

Education Champion Award: Henderson County Board of Commissioners Chair Rebecca McCall

Camp Industry Leadership Award: Dave McGlashan, owner of Adventure Treks

Ambassador of the Year: Cheyenne Mathews of AllChoice Insurance

Environmental Sustainability Award: Blue Ridge Community College

2023 Small Business Leader of the Year: Champion Comfort Experts

Nonprofit of the Year: Veterans Healing Farm, founded in 2013 by John and Nicole Mahshie

Top 4 Under 40

Business Owner/Entrepreneur : Mark Russell of Southern Alarm & Security

Education: Sarah Swanzy

Non-Profit: Lauren Wilkie, executive director of Safelight

Rising Star: Anderson Ellis

