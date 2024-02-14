Henderson County Commissioners approve Sheriff grant applications

Feb. 14—Henderson County Commissioners authorized the Henderson County Sheriff's Office to apply for a series of grants during the regular Commissioners Court meeting, last Tuesday.

The application for the 2025 fiscal year Body Worn Camera Program Grant, passed unanimously.

The program has $10 million in grant funds available for all agencies. The grant requires a 25% match and allows for the funding of up to 50 cameras.

Commissioners also authorized the application for the Rifle Resistant Body Armor Grant Program for the 2025 budget year.

No match is required for this grant.

Refunds totaling $64,343.01 for overpayment of taxes from the Henderson County Tax Assessor/Collector were approved.

The racial profiling report and exemption was approved for Henderson County Constable Precinct 2.

The exemption was granted because traffic stops fall outside the normal duties for exemptions.

No action was required regarding a proposed amendment to increase the Henderson County Purchasing Policy.

A requested increase from $5,000 to $10,000 was deemed unnecessary following discussions about the 2019 amendment which had previously increased the policy to the $10,000 level.

A request by from Pct. 5 Constable Brad Miers to appoint an additional Deputy Constable, failed for lack of a second.

Commissioners approved financial reports for the JP's Offices, County and District Courts. These reports will be available for the public to view.

A fire security monitoring contract for the Henderson County Courthouse, Annex and Judicial complex was approved.

The contract with CMT Security, located in Sulphur Spring, is for $52 per location, per month.

Commissioners approved several right-of-ways permits in Pct. 1 Pct. 3 and Pct.4, for fiber optic cable instillation.

Pct. 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said that having fiber optic cable in Henderson County is a good thing, but cautioned Charter Spectrum to communicate with the affected entities and to clean up and properly maintain their worksites.

Commissioners also approved a motion to approve a right of way agreement with Virginia Hill Water Supply located in Pct 4.

The motions for Pct. 3 and 4 were approved 4-1 with Commissioner Tuley dissenting.

Commissioners approved the payment of $65,435.01 for Fiscal Year 2023 bills. Bills for the 2024 budget year were also approved in the amount of $2,239,759.87.

Renovations of the HVAC system and water conservation projects for the jail, were included.

A final replat was approved for lots within the Park Harbor Subdivision in Pct. 2 The motion passed 4-1 with County Judge, Wade McKinney dissenting.

Commissioners authorized Pct. 2 to go out for bids for three pickup trucks that meet specific specifications.

The bids will be considered by the court at a later meeting.

The Court had no payroll distributions and Accounts Cash Sheets or budget amendments come before them Tuesday.

The minutes from the Jan. 30, 2024 meeting of the Commissioners Court was approved, before Tuesday's meeting was adjourned.

The Henderson County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. Every Tuesday unless otherwise noted inside the Annex Building, 125 N. Prairieville St. in Athens.