Henderson County commissioners finalize first policies for spending COVID relief funds

The Henderson County Board of Commissioners is still in the process of finalizing policies on how to spend millions in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.

The first official policies were unanimously adopted Monday by commissioners, who have taken a careful approach to disbursement. The process has largely been held up waiting for final directions from the federal government on how local governments can use American Rescue Plan money.

The board adopted policies pertaining to allowable costs/cost principles, nondiscrimination, and conflicts of interest. These three required policies were drafted and reviewed by the county finance department and the county attorney.

The final rule for the American Rescue Plan was issued Jan. 6, and contains a number of regulations that local governments must follow when expending the federal funds.

County staff are in the process of developing those further policies and procedures and will bring those to the board for adoption once they are finalized. Around 10 or 11 policies still need to drawn out and adopted. No definite timeline is in place for approving the policies.

Assistant County Manager Amy Brantley said staff continues to sort through a 483-page document from the federal government to make sure the money is utilized in accordance with federal and state guidelines.

“That’s not always the same thing,” Brantley said of the guidelines. She explained that in the future, local governments can expect federal auditors to come in and closely examine how money was expended.

During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, one citizen spoke up and requested that the commissioners be transparent with how they use the COVID relief funding. The speaker also questioned why the county has yet to write any checks.

Chair Bill Lapsley explained that the county has been awaiting final instructions wants to ensure all plans are in compliance to avoid any future issues.

Henderson County is set to receive $22.7 million from the American Rescue Plan. As of Monday’s meeting, the county has received about half that amount, according to Lapsley.

Commissioners have already designated a total of $500,000 for Henderson County’s two hospitals to expand their infusion treatments for COVID-19. Both Pardee UNC Health Care and AdventHealth Hendersonville were allocated $250,000 by the county last year.

The Historic Henderson County Courthouse on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Allowable costs/cost principles

In the adopted policy, funds from the ARP can be used for projects within the following categories, to the extent authorized by state law:

Support public health expenditures, by funding COVID-19 mitigations efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harm to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector

Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic

Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors

Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet

Nondiscrimination policy

When spending federally awarded funds, local governments are required to adopt written policies governing nondiscrimination.

The purpose of the policy adopted by commissioners says, “Henderson County is committed to an environment that fosters, maintains, and promotes equal employment opportunities. The county provides an inclusive and welcoming environment and works to ensure that employment decisions are based on an individual’s abilities and qualifications.”

The approved policy states, “It is the policy of Henderson County to ensure equal employment opportunity without discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, marital status, national origin or any other characteristic prohibited by law. Henderson County explicitly prohibits any such discrimination or harassment.”

Conflicts of interest

When spending federal award funds, local governments are required to adopt written policies governing conflicts of interest and gifts.

“In addition to the prohibition against self‐benefiting from a public contract under (state law), and the requirements of the (county’s) ethics code, no officer, employee, or agent of Henderson County may participate directly or indirectly in the selection, award, or administration of a contract supported by a federal award if he or she has a real or apparent conflict of interest,” the adopted policy states.

According to the policy, a real or apparent conflict exists when any of the following parties has a financial or other interest in or receives a tangible personal benefit from a firm considered for award of a contract:

1. the employee, officer, or agent involved in the selection, award, or administration of a contract; 2. any member of his or her immediate family; 3. his or her partner; or 4. an organization which employs or is about to employ any of these parties. 5. In which the person has an “Interest” as that term is defined in the Ethics Code.

The approved policies can be viewed in full on the county’s website.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County takes step in deciding how to spend COVID funding