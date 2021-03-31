Henderson County deputies arrest wanted murder suspect

Mar. 31—A wanted Las Vegas murder suspect was arrested by Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies March 30 in a local game room.

Danny Lopez, 42, was found around 9:30 p.m. in the Silver Mine Game Room on Hwy 198, outside of Mabank.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, he was wanted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for murder and was visibly nervous when approached by two Deputies.

He was also carrying methamphetamine.

"Game rooms have been a priority in my administration for this very reason," Hillhouse said. "They attract criminals, usually with drugs, and will remain at the top of my crackdown list."

Lopez was taken to the Henderson County Jail, booked on the murder warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.