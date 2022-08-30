Henderson County Deputies seek man terrorizing women

Aug. 29—The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man who reportedly tried to assault a young woman, and later exposed himself to an elderly woman, around LA Acres Road north of Athens.

According to the HCSO, around 2 p.m. Aug. 26, an unidentified white man asked a young woman walking down the road if she wanted a ride on his ATV. When she declined, he chased her. She was able to get away.

A few hours later in the same area, an elderly woman was asleep in her home when she was awoken by an unidentified man.

She was able to avoid any type of physical assault, however, the man reportedly exposed himself to her before running off.

Both victims described him as a white man, around 45 to 55 years of age, with grayish brown hair.

He was wearing dark clothing, as well as a wedding band and watch. He has scars, possibly burns, on his arms and legs. He was driving a camouflage side by side with a winch mounted on the front.

If you recognize anyone matching this description, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 903-675-5128.