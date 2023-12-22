Henderson County Detention Center Officer dies unexpectedly at age 33

HENDERSONVILLE - A Henderson County Detention Center Officer who had been working for the Henderson County Sheriff's Office since 2017 died on Dec. 16. He was 33.

According to his obituary from Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville, Sgt. Kiel M. Boyette died unexpectedly at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Sheriff's office spokesperson Capt. Johnny Duncan at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said Boyette died after a medical emergency that was not an incident related to his service duties.

Henderson County Detention Officer Kiel Boyette.

Boyette was a native of Tampa, Florida, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A funeral was held on Dec. 21 at Fruitland Baptist Church, followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The sheriff's office made a Facebook post The Henderson County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook about Boyette's death on Dec. 21.

"It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Detention Sergeant Kiel Boyette from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Boyette’s dedication, courage and unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community have left an indelible mark on us all," the post read.

More: Bounty of Bethlehem set for its annual community feast on Christmas Day

"Sergeant Boyette’s career was defined by his exceptional professionalism, integrity, and a deep sense of duty. Whether he was ensuring the safety of his colleagues or managing the responsibilities within the detention facility, his leadership was a source of inspiration to those around him."

In addition to being an officer at the Detention Center, Boyette was also a member of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Special Task Force, according to his obituary.

"He touched the lives of many with his warm smile, approachable demeanor and willingness to go above and beyond to helps those in need. Colleagues and friends alike remember him as a true friend and mentor, always ready to offer guidance and support," the sheriff's office's Sheriff's Office's post said.

"As we mourn the loss of Detention Sergeant Kiel Boyette, let us remember and celebrate the legacy he leaves behind. His contributions to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will forever be etched in our collective memory. The impact of his service will continue to resonate within the hearts and minds of those had the privilege of working alongside him."

More: Hendrix Bridge a step closer: Other bridges in WNC named after people

More: Guilty: Hendersonville man gets 2 life sentences for forcible rape, sex offense

According to his obituary, Boyette had a "keen interest in plumbing and was working toward becoming a licensed plumber, demonstrating his determination to constantly grow and develop new skills."

Boyette is survived by his parents, Ty Crawford of Candler and Sue Hall of Rockford, Tennessee, his two children, Jade Boyette and Jason Boyette of Sibley, Louisiana, and many other family members.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Boyette’s memory are asked to consider Henderson County Heroes, Inc., P.O. Box 561, Hendersonville, N.C. 28793.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sergeant Boyette’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the cherished memories and the knowledge that his dedication to justice and service will be remembered for generations to come," the sheriff's office's Facebook post said.

"Rest in peace, Detention Kiel Boyette. Your service will not be forgotten, and your memory will forever live on in the hearts of those you touched."

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kiel Boyette dies suddenly