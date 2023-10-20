Henderson County health director announces plans to retire in 2024

Henderson County Health Director Steve Smith has announced his plans to retire following 32 years of public health service.

According to a news release from the Henderson County Department of Public Health, Smith gave notice of his retirement to the Henderson County Board of Health during its Oct. 10 meeting.

Smith was named director of the Henderson County Department of Public Health in 2014. He will continue serving as health director until May 2024, giving the board time to identify a successor.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the community with the benefit of strong leadership that has consistently been demonstrated by the Board of Health,” Smith told the Board of Health. “My 10 years in Henderson County serves as a capstone for my career, which spans 32 years in public health with 22 of those years as a health director.

“My sincere appreciation to the entire board of health, the board of county commissioners, ourdepartment staff and our many community partners for the stellar collaboration and progress with public health goals. Those efforts have made a positive difference in health outcomes in ourcommunity, and I do not doubt that your work will continue to do so in the years ahead.”

Dr. Maggie Hayes, chairperson for the Board of Health, said the board is finalizing a recruitment process timeline to identify the next health director.

