Henderson County jailer arrested following investigation

Oct. 8—Henderson County jailer Timothy Grosskopf, 42, turned himself in Friday, Oct. 8 after the Sheriff's Department completed its investigation into a charge of official oppression for violating an inmate's civil rights, while he was at work, according to a press release.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his office suspended the suspect during its investigation.

"Immediately after learning of the incident, we suspended Grosskopf, conducted an investigation, and determined a crime had been committed," Hillhouse said. "The investigation continues, and updates will be provided as needed."

As of press time, the Athens Review is awaiting comment from Grosskopf and his attorney.