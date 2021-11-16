Sheriff Lowell Griffin and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office are now accepting applications for the 2022 Sheriff's Citizens Academy, which begins Feb. 1.

The objective of the Citizen’s Academy is to educate the public on the duties, requirements and responsibilities of the office of sheriff in Henderson County. The class is for every resident who seeks to enhance their knowledge of local law enforcement.

There are 13 classes scheduled on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. All classes held are in the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center training room.

Class size is limited to 30 students and classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Topics include officer training and education requirements, criminal investigations, STAR program & school resource officers, crime prevention techniques, frauds & scams, personal safety, 911 communications process, emergency preparedness, K-9 teams, animal enforcement, bomb squad & SWAT teams, detention, civil courts process, gang information and drug prevention programs.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin

The class will tour law enforcement-related facilities, see hands-on demonstrations and get a close-up look at vehicles and gear. Participants will also meet officers, office personnel and the leadership team. There will be opportunities to ask questions and talk with personnel.

Class fee is $30, which includes a binder, handouts, graduation meal and class recognition's at the final session.

Interested persons must pass a background check and may pick up an application at the Sheriff's Office at 100 N. Grove St. in Hendersonville or download one from the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy page on the Sheriff’s Office website.

For more information, contact Citizens Academy Director Barry Brown at 828-694-2742 or bbrown@hendersoncountync.gov.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County residents sought for 2022 Sheriff's Citizens Academy