Henderson County saloon a total loss after fire

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – The Red Bull Saloon in Murchison is reportedly a total loss after a fire started in the private club around 5:17 a.m. on Saturday.

Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for injuring Henderson County deputy





Initially the business reported that they would only be closed for the day but later they said in a Facebook post that the building was a total loss.

Chandler Volunteer Fire Department said they were called out to the scene to help the Brownsboro Fire Department with the fire in the 10500 block of State Highway 31.

Person found dead in car with ‘hazardous container’ in East Texas, officials say

According to Chandler VFD, District 8, Westside, Southside and Trinidad Fire Departments also responded to the scene along with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and UT Health EMS.

The fire’s cause and any injuries suffered have not reported at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.