Henderson County, Kentucky, schools officials said that the Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center has received a $100,000 grant from the Kentucky Office of Special Education and Early Learning American Rescue Plan Team to convert a school bus into a mobile classroom.

"This will offer preschool students learning opportunities after school and during the summer," said a statement from Henderson County Schools. "The mobile classroom bus will provide resources to help locate, identify, and evaluate children eligible for preschool.

"The bus will be used as a community hub to promote the importance of early childhood learning and partner with other community agencies to provide families with additional support and resources directly to families. The bus will be accessible to all students and families."

The mobile bus also will be used during summer break to "provide screening opportunities, Kindergarten readiness activities, and parent training opportunities," Henderson County Schools stated.

It will be used during the school year for after-school programs and to visit "community areas of need," stated Henderson County Schools.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Henderson County Schools gets $100K for mobile classroom