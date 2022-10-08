Henderson County Sheriff's Office commends citizens who stepped in during armed robbery

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office recognized four citizens for their actions during a recent attempted robbery of a gas station in Oquawka.

Rick Bundy, Christopher Cassiday, Gary Marston III and Tammy Bundy, all from Oquawka, received certificates of appreciation from Henderson County Sheriff Steven Henshaw for assisting employees and customers at the Phillips 66 gas station, located at 800 Schuyler St.

On Sept. 25, police say Adam Huss, 34, of Oquawka, came into the gas station with a knife and demanded money from the cashier.

When Cassiday and Marston would not move out his path, police say Huss assaulted Cassiday, and as Marston went to assist his friend, Rick Bundy stepped in and separated Huss from Cassiday and Marston, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

When Huss left the gas station and got in his vehicle, police say Tammy Bundy blocked him from being able to leave the scene.

Huss was arrested and charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct.19 at the Henderson County Courthouse.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Citizens commended for actions during armed robbery in Oquawka