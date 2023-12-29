Henderson County Tax Office warns community of phone scams

With the end of the year approaching and tax season coming up in the early part of 2024, Henderson County employees will start getting their W2s soon, and many are already getting calls from what appears to be the Henderson County Tax Office.

It wasn't. The Henderson County Tax Office sent out a news release on Dec. 28, alerting residents to be cautious of fraudulent phone calls targeting taxpayers in the community.

"Over the past few days, several residents have reported receiving calls from individuals claiming to be representatives of the Henderson County Tax Office. These scammers are falsely asserting that the recipients owe taxes and must make immediate payments to avoid legal action," Henderson County government spokesperson Mike Morgan said in the release.

The Henderson County Tax Office emphasizes that these calls are fraudulent and urges residents not to provide any personal or financial information to the callers, the release said.

"Legitimate representatives from the Henderson County Tax Office will never make unsolicited calls demanding immediate payment or requesting sensitive information over the phone," Morgan said.

Anyone receiving such calls is advised by the tax office to take the following steps:

Do not provide any personal or financial information to the caller. Hang up immediately. Report the incident to the Henderson County Tax Office at 828-697-5595 Consider reporting the incident to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at www.ftc.gov/complaint.

For official information regarding tax status or any inquiries, contact the Henderson County Tax Office at 828-697-5595, online at hendersoncountync.gov/tax or in person at 200 N. Grove St. in Hendersonville..

