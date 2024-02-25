Henderson County Unity Walk held in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – After being delayed a month because of weather, the Henderson County Unity walk was held in Athens on Saturday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Build Athens Together, the City of Athens and the Athens Chamber of Commerce hosted the event which was attended by a large crowd of people including city and county officials.

Rev. Darryle Bowdre was the keynote speaker for the event and he spoke on the concept of “Eyes Wide Shut.”

The “Living the Dream: It Starts With Me” art competition, which was judged by the Henderson County Art Club and Amelia Abney, Toni Stanford, Carol Morton and Laura Brewner, had he following winners announced on Saturday:

1st Place: Kaylee Kirby of Brownsboro Intermediate School (not pictured).

2nd Place: Brylee Schark of Cross Roads Junior High.

3rd Place: Sam Tyler of Malakoff Middle School.

Honorable Mention: Doris Torres, Aubrielle Williams, Jack Tyler, Sara Swinney and Mahogany Minifee.

Rev. Larry West, Chris Baker, Jeffrey Enoch, Val Franklin, Bonnie Hambrick, Angela Hemphill, Kristin Willingham and Diana Vaughn were the members of the 2024 Unity Committee.

The walk was sponsored by the City of Athens, The Sizzle, Build Athens Together, the Athens Chamber of Commerce, Republic Services, ONCOR, Atmos Energy and Walmart.

