Henderson family creates scholarships in memory of son who died in car crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Family members have created scholarships in memory of a former Henderson ISD student who was killed in a three vehicle crash in November.

Late last year, 18-year-old Jonathan Holland and a 10-year-old passed away following a crash on Highway 79.

During the Rusk County Youth Project Show, the Holland family presented $1,000 scholarships to three students in Jonathan’s name.

“We want them to remember Jonathan as a hard worker, doing things for others without being asked and being a good person,” Jonathan’s mother, Karen Holland said.

His family said the scholarship will be given annually to seniors hoping to attend trade school.

“These are the people we need now, the plumbers, the welders, electrical linemen, to chefs, anything you can think of that goes into the trades. We would like to focus on those kids in the future,” Holland said.

One of the scholarships went to Jonathan’s close friend, Morgan Doerge.

After Jonathan’s passing, Doerge made t-shirts to raise funds to remember her friend.

“I was in Indianapolis when the wreck happened and I wanted to do something,” Doerge said. “It’s a terrible situation and I thought I could help ease some of that and help connect people to the situation by giving them a shirt they can wear.”

The family was overwhelmed by the community and decided to pour back into the community.

Karen said without the community’s unwavering support the scholarship would not be possible.

The family also sponsored ‘In Memory of Jonathan Holland’ belt buckles given to other Rusk County Youth Project Show winners.

Grayson Holland, Jonathan’s younger brother was one of the winners.

“He’s watching over his little brother,” Amelia White, a family member, said. “He’s watching us and taking care of us.”

Although Jonathan’s death has been tough, they know his legacy will live on in the community.

The Holland family will continue to raise funds for the scholarship with a golf tournament in Henderson on April 27.

The 10-year-olds family will also be putting together a bass tournament on June 8 in Tyler. The tournament will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Boulders at Lake Tyler.

