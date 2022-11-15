Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault

Nov. 14—LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon.

Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.

The sentence follows Henderson's co-defendant, Charles Marshall, also 24, receiving 10 years for his role in the incident on Nov. 3. Marshall was found guilty by a jury in September.

In surveillance video from outside the Lima Coca-Cola plant shown during Marshall's trial, the man and an accomplice, identified as Henderson, can be seen hanging out with Jay McMillen. Marshall can be seen using his phone, presumably texting Henderson encouragement to rob the man.

Text messages from Marshall to Henderson showed him encouraging the man to rob McMillen and to "pass the Blick if you aint finna cause we clear," meaning he wanted Henderson to pass him the gun if he wouldn't use it to rob the man because there were no witnesses. Marshall continued texting similar encouragement up until two minutes before the assault.

After more texting, Henderson fired a gun next to McMillen's ear before striking his head and robbing him. Marshall can be seen taking the man's backpack and the two ran from the scene.

During the hearing, Henderson told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed that he wanted to fire lawyer Zachary Maisch for his inability to negotiate a lesser sentence with the state.

"I don't feel that I deserve 18 years," Henderson said.

Chief Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell said because Maisch was court-appointed, Henderson is unable to fire him. She said the lawyer attempted to negotiate a lower sentence but the state declined, with 18 years being the lowest sentence it was willing to offer.

Story continues

After these clarifications and Reed explaining that Henderson had the right to a trial but would face all three charges with specifications, the man agreed to sign the plea agreement.

"I'm not trying to go to trial; I know I'm guilty," Henderson told Reed.

Henderson is ordered to pay $100 restitution split with Marshall to McMillen. He said he committed the offense when he "felt low" due to his being homeless at the time and other familial issues.

Henderson said Marshall "recruited" him for the robbery and he did not know the man prior. He said he brought his own gun and was "focused on one thing" in the commission of the offense.

Henderson said he regrets these decisions every day and later learned that McMillen was a "good guy." He is ordered to have no contact with the victim, who, according to Crime Victim Services, did not attend the hearing for the sake of his mental health.

Because Henderson agreed to the deal, he will not be permitted to appeal his sentence or conviction. He will be eligible to apply for judicial release in six years.