Henderson judge issues arrest warrant for woman family says died on suicide watch in city jail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson Justice Court judge issued an arrest warrant for a woman whose family says she died in the city’s jail while on suicide watch.

At a Nov. 9 arraignment hearing for multiple felonies including auto theft and burglary, Judge Stephen George issued the warrant for woman, Nicole Shaver, 33. Shaver hung herself inside the Henderson Detention Center and died on Nov. 1 at Henderson Hospital after several days on life support, according to Shaver’s loved ones and the Clark County Coroner.

“It’s beyond wild,” Joseph Kozicz, who was married, fathered a child, and was once arrested with Shaver, told the 8 News Now Investigators. “It’s just, I can’t even grasp it right now.”

Shaver’s boyfriend at the time of her death, Jack Engel, said he spoke with Shaver while she was detained in Henderson. Engel, speaking from inside the Clark County Detention Center, said Shaver was not doing well during her detox from heroin.

“I think they hurt her physically and are trying to cover it up,” Engle said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Loved ones of woman who they say killed herself while on suicide watch at Henderson jail demand answers

Engle, who court and police records indicate had also committed multiple crimes with Shaver, told the 8 News Now Investigators, “She said they had her in a room naked, and she was scared. I just told her to hold on.”

Shaver’s mother, Jeanette Getts-Shaver, also believes there was foul play.

In an email to the 8 News Now Investigators, Getts-Shaver said, “She didn’t kill herself.”

Getts-Shaver had no further comment in a telephone call Wednesday, however, she said she had hired a lawyer that morning.

Henderson police had very little to say on the matter but issued the following statement via email the day after Shaver’s death, which they did not acknowledge, saying, “This is an open investigation with no further information to provide.”

A second request Tuesday, made through the city’s electronic portal, went unanswered.

With regard to Judge George’s holding a hearing after her death, the Henderson Justice Court provided a statement via email.

It said, in full: “A warrant was issued on November 9th, because Ms. Shaver failed to appear for her hearing. We have not received any information from the District Attorney’s Office that she is deceased.”

