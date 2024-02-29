Henderson man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend month after breakup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces several charges after he allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, according to an arrest report.

Jobay Rodriguez, 37, of Henderson faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse and neglect, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

On Feb. 18 around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Oakey Boulevard after a report of a man shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck that appeared to have been involved in a crash with several bullet holes, the report said.

Police said that the victim and her boyfriend of three weeks were returning back to her apartment from the gas station when she noticed her ex-boyfriend’s, identified as Rodriguez, Dodge Caravan parked in the apartment complex, police said.

The victim and Rodriguez were in a relationship for about 9 years but broke up a few months ago. According to the report, the breakup was hard on Rodriguez.

When the victim saw Rodriguez’s vehicle, she told her boyfriend to drive past him, hoping he would not notice her in the truck. The victim did not want to confront Rodriguez because he had a history of being violent toward her in the past, police said.

When the boyfriend began to back into a parking spot, Rodriguez got out of the vehicle and began walking toward the pickup truck. Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend then got out of the truck and began walking toward him when she saw him walk back to his vehicle and pull out a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Rodriguez began firing at the truck, hitting the front of it. Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend started yelling at him asking why he fired at her and he then got back into his vehicle and drove head-on into the truck, according to the report.

Rodriguez continued to fire at the vehicle, hitting it multiple times in the front grill and the hood. Rodriguez attempted to escape by driving through the complex but his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend followed him, hoping the police would come before he left, police said.

Rodriguez began to shoot at the truck again and escape through the front gate of the complex, police said.

Prior to the shooting, Rodriguez knocked on his ex-girlfriend’s door and spoke to her daughter who lived there. He asked where her mom was and she said she wouldn’t be home for hours. However, as he began to walk away he saw her and her new boyfriend pull into the complex, according to police.

Rodriguez told police that since he and his ex-girlfriend broke up, he had been going to her apartment after work to watch her, in an effort to talk to her, police said.

After the shooting, Rodriguez left the scene and drove to Los Lomas Avenue where he pulled his van over, got out, and hid the gun in a push. He then found a wall to go behind and fell asleep on an old abandoned couch, the report said.

Rodriguez then woke up several hours later and wanted to find the gun but forgot where he put it. He went back to the area where he believed he hid the gun but was unable to find it. When a neighbor asked why he was looking in the bushes he said he was looking for a watch he threw the night before.

After he left the area, a neighbor found the gun in a bush and called 911.

Rodriguez was arrested on Feb. 19 and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

