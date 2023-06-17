Henderson men charged with burglary, engaging in organized crime

Jun. 17—Two Henderson men have been arrested and another man is being sought in connection with an alleged scam that involved stealing lottery tickets from convenience stores and cashing them.

Daviess County Sheriff's Office reports say the investigation began in January, after the Valero convenience store at 7397 U.S. Highway 60 West was burglarized. Multiple lottery tickets were stolen in the incident, reports say, and was very similar to a burglary in Union County where lottery tickets were taken from a store.

Some of the stolen lottery tickets were later cashed in Henderson, reports say.

Reports say detectives in Daviess County and Union County, along with a Kentucky Lottery investigator, investigated the case and developed suspects. Warrants were issued for three suspects, and two were charged and incarcerated.

Brandon D. Messamore, 36, and Robert J. Littrell, 50, both of Henderson, were charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief by Daviess County detectives. They were also charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 in Union County.

Messamore also had outstanding warrants in Henderson County, and Littrell was also charged with drug possession and driving under the influence, reports say.

Messamore is incarcerated in Henderson County, and Littrell is incarcerated in Webster County, reports say.

A third suspect, Thomas J. Thomas, 29, of Henderson, is also wanted in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Chris Hayes at the Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 270-685-8444 or Detective Shawn Elder at the Union County Sheriff's Office at 270-389-1303. Anonymous tips call also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.