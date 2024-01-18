Henderson plans to build new bridge among other changes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 215 from Pecos Road to Stephanie Street will be seeing a lot more changes as construction is due to start in the fall of 2024.

The City of Henderson published a website for public comments on the Henderson 215 Project. Currently, the project is in a final design phase with work to begin in Q3 of 2024, scheduled to continue through until the end of Q4 of 2025.

(Credit: City of Henderson)

The following are the project’s goals:

Add two general-purpose lanes in each direction on the 215

Add two-lane off-ramps at Green Valley Pkwy. and Valle Verde Drive

Add a pedestrian bridge at Village Walk Dr. across Green Valley Parkway

Extend right turn lanes feeding on eastbound the 215 from St. Rose Parkway

Change Green Valley Parkway/215 interchange into a diverging diamond interchange

Joggers and bicyclists spoke to 8 News Now along Green Valley Parkway about the changes and said they are happy with the addition of the pedestrian bridge if it doesn’t “look bulky” and “not mesh with the aesthetic of the area.”

(Credit: City of Henderson)

Employees at businesses in the District at Green Valley Ranch said they liked the idea of changes to the pedestrian bridge with the hope it would generate more foot traffic to retail shopping and dining nearby.

The Henderson 215 Project will be scheduled to start in 2024 around the same time as another major project, the Henderson Interchange, impacting the same freeway.

Residents with homes directly next to the freeway previously voiced concerns that construction and noise would detract value from their homes, as well as violate their privacy and possibly safety.

“I was very concerned with the bumpers specifically flying into my yard from over the freeway,” Henderson resident Sally Uribe said. “I’m devastated I think it’s a travesty.”

(KLAS)

Uribe and another neighbor spoke to 8 News Now in Uribe’s backyard which is feet away from the major freeway. She was surprised to find out that both projects are scheduled around the same time this year.

“We were not notified as neighbors, no one in the community was notified saying there was a second project being placed until I got the news which was shocking,” Uribe said.

8 News Now reached out to the City of Henderson for comment about why both projects were scheduled so close to one another. A city spokesperson said that they and the Nevada Department of Transportation determined doing both projects during the same period would shorten the amount of time impacting commuters and overall would assist in getting both projects completed earlier.

