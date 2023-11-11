Henderson police arrest suspect accused of shooting that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- Henderson police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Wednesday.

Donzell Campbell, 25, faces several charges including attempted murder and robbery, according to police.

Campbell was arrested on Nov. 9 and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

The shooting took place on Nov. 8 shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway.

Henderson Detectives have identified 25-year-old Donzell Campbell as a suspect in connection to a shooting incident on Nov. 8, 2023. (Credit: HPD)

When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot, one of which had been taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Campbell faces the following charges:

1 count of Attempt Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

1 count of Attempt Murder with a Deadly Weapon

13 counts of Discharge Gun into Occupied Vehicle

The investigation remains open, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

