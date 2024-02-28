Henderson police chief announces resignation; will stay on with department

Henderson, Kentucky, Police Chief Sean McKinney announced Tuesday he will resign from his post to devote more time to personal matters.

City spokeswoman Holli Blanford announced McKinney's resignation Tuesday evening in a brief news release. McKinney took the reins at the Henderson Police Department in March 2022 after having served as deputy chief since 2019.

"I have enjoyed my time as police chief for our department, and I am proud of the work we have done for the citizens of our community," McKinney stated, according to a news release. "I look forward to seeing the Henderson Police Department move forward and anticipate remarkable police work from our officers."

Blanford said McKinney will serve as a school resource officer at the start of the new school year.

McKinney joined the HPD in 1997 after he secured a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Murray State University. Four years later, he joined the Kentucky State Police, where he was promoted to the rank of captain during a 17-year career with the KSP.

A native of Marion, Kentucky, McKinney served in the U.S. Army prior to beginning his career in civilian law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Henderson police chief Sean McKinney announces resignation