Henderson police confirm teen missing since Tuesday has been 'located'

Law enforcement officials in Henderson, Kentucky, disclosed Friday that a young girl who was reported missing earlier this week had been located.

The announcement came just after 4 p.m. when the Henderson Police Department, on its public Facebook page, noted that 13-year-old Kayley Ross was no longer considered missing.

The department's post on Friday did not provide additional information concerning the circumstances surrounding Ross' disappearance or disclose how she was found.

A woman who identified herself as Ross' grandmother previously sought the public's help in locating Ross Thursday morning via a personal Facebook post.

The family member said Ross had not been seen since Tuesday: "Please share this post," they wrote. "I'm worried sick about her."

The Courier & Press sought additional information from the HPD Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Henderson police confirm teen missing since Tuesday was located