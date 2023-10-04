Henderson Police Department, community members celebrate National Night Out

TechCrunch
New York–based privacy and security startup Cloaked launched its apps today to let users create unique proxy emails, phone numbers, and passwords for online accounts. Cloaked, founded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar in 2020, allows users to create "identities" consisting of usernames, passwords, email addresses, and phone numbers. People can use these identities for different categories of websites such as e-commerce, social media, and newsletters, where they can avoid giving up their actual details.