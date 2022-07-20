Henderson police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

EVANSVILLE — Police in Henderson, Kentucky, arrested a man Tuesday who stands accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal collision several days prior.

Henderson Police Department spokesman Officer Robert Gipson said officers located 52-year-old Barry L. Harper at a family members residence in Robards, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon.

Harper is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid, a Class D felony.

In a news release, Gipson said Harper fled from police Friday after he was involved in a fatal collision between a Dodge van and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

Henderson County Dispatch said the fatal incident occurred just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Old Corydon Road and the Henderson Bypass.

Henderson police identified the deceased motorcyclist as Charles B. Harris III. His passenger, Patricia Harris, received treatment at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

Police said Harper fled on foot. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office assisted Henderson police with the initial search.

