Henderson police search for suspect after elderly man found dead, woman injured in robbery turned shooting at Lake Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police are searching for a suspect after one person was found dead and another injured in a shooting that may have started out as a robbery.

It took place on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10:10 p.m. near Lake Las Vegas in Henderson.

Police and fire departments were called to a home off Via Visone in reference to a person reporting that she and her boyfriend had been shot.

When officers arrived at the residence they discovered a 77-year-old man dead and a 70-year-old woman injured from a gunshot wound to her upper extremity.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The man who was found dead has not been identified.

This is the ninth homicide for 2023 in the City of Henderson.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit Crime Stoppers website.

