Henderson police seize more than $30,000 in marijuana products from local businesses

Seized products

HENDERSON, Ky. -- Henderson police recently seized over $30,000 of marijuana products from local businesses.

Following a tip received in July, the Henderson County Police Department began investigating products distributed to local businesses that they suspected contained amounts of Delta 9, or marijuana, which is illegal in Kentucky. The products were labeled Delta 8 and Delta 10, two derivatives of the cannabis plant which are legal in the state.

At a state narcotics conference in September, Henderson Police Department Detective Daniel Burden learned that similar incidents had occurred in eastern Kentucky, which prompted Henderson police to perform controlled buys at 10 locations throughout the city.

“I had to find a test kit to see if stores in my area were testing positive for marijuana,” said Burden.

According to the detective, Delta 9 was found in vape cartridges and gummies at all 10 locations. Police say the gummies looked like children’s candy. Burden declined to name the locations involved.

“My biggest concern was the fact that it looked like candy,” Burden said. “A kid that is 4 or 5 or 6 or 7 years old is not going to know not to eat it so you have that problem. The other problem is that those products are going to appeal to your high school age kids. It’s one thing for adults to be using these products but another thing for high school kids, and heaven forbid a young kid.”

From Oct. 26 through Nov. 10, police seized merchandise from the businesses. According to Burden, store owners were "shocked" at the findings, and all of them cooperated.

“They all seemed upset … but nobody was mad or upset with me. They were upset they had been deceived, as well,” said Burden.

The businesses receive product from different distributors and it’s still unknown where the mislabeled packages originated. The incident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Illegal marijuana products seized by Henderson police