Henderson police: 'Stray round' hit toddler in car with mom; investigation yields suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. — Henderson police have identified a suspect in connection with the shooting of a toddler early Monday morning and are hoping to conclude their investigation soon.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call near the intersection of Powell Street and South Adams Street about 1:10 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Henderson Police Department. They found a 2-year-old child at the scene who had been shot.

Lt. Jeremy Conrad of HPD said the child was riding in a car with her mother when the bullet struck. The vehicle was moving north on Adams Street. Police do not believe the vehicle or family was targeted purposely; Conrad referred to the bullet as a "stray round."

The child was transported via helicopter for medical treatment.

Police are not releasing information on the suspect or the child's status. Conrad said the department was hoping to "wrap up" the investigation sometime Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

