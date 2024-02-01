Henderson principal named TEPSAN of the Year

Feb. 1—MIDLAND — Henderson Elementary Principal Maxine Gonzales has been named the 2024 Region 18 TEPSAN of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA).

The TEPSAN of the Year is awarded to top elementary campus leaders from 20 TEPSA Regions across the state. Winners are selected by regional members for their commitment to advancing the principalship, serving as advocates for Texas students, and contributing to the overall success of the association.

"This award is a testament to the efforts of the entire Henderson staff and our commitment to provide the best possible education for our students," Gonzales said of the honor in a news release. "I look forward to continuing to guide our students and staff towards future success."

The honor comes on the heels of Gonzales being named Region 18 President for TEPSA for the 2023-24 school year. As region president, Gonzales plays a pivotal role in shaping school leadership strategies by communicating the challenges and needs of districts across West Texas.

"Maxine lends her time and expertise to support Texas PK-8 leaders and ensure student success," TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart said in the release. "We are proud to recognize her dedication and work on behalf of the Association."

TEPSA has been fostering collaboration among PK-8 school leaders since 1917, with nearly 6,000 members statewide.

Gonzales and other recipients will be honored at the TEPSA Awards Dinner in June.