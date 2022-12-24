Henderson woman's homicide comes 4 years after her mother was set on fire, killed

Pictured in this photo are Sandy Torrey, left, and Lauren Carver. The photo of Torrey's child is covered for privacy purposes, Carver said.

The violent killing of a Henderson County woman Dec. 19 in Arden comes just over four years after the brutal death of her mother, according to a family member.

On Dec. 19, Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, 26, and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar, 39, both of Henderson County, were found apparently shot to death in a vehicle at an Arden gas station.

Cody Wayne Dockins of Buncombe County and Godiet Corral of Henderson County were both charged with first-degree murder, and Russell Allen Squire, 34, was charged with one count of felony accessory after the fact. On Dec. 22, detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Christine Nicole Moore, 34, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Torrey's death is another tragedy for the family after her mother, Teresa Stallings, was doused with gasoline and set on fire Dec. 7, 2017. Stallings spent months at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she died on June 7, 2018.

Anthony Harrison Moore, of Hendersonville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Stallings' killing in 2020 in Henderson County Superior Court, according to previous Times-News reporting. He was sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Torrey and Khopkar. Torrey's page was set up by her sister-in-law, Lauren Carver, and Khopkar's was set up by his sister, Brittany Wiener.

"We are having a very hard time processing all of this at the moment," Carver told the Times-News Dec. 22. "Sandy was a complete joy to be around. She had an infectious laugh and loved everyone around her. She was selfless and would help anyone in need, regardless of her situation. We are completely lost without her."

Torrey had two children, Carver said. On the GoFundMe page, Carver posted that the family would "love to have her buried next to her mother."

Wiener posted on her GoFundMe page that her older brother "had his life stolen from him when two men killed him and Sandy Torrey at the Mills Gap Shell gas station and that her brother had just turned 39 years old.

"Bryan faced several challenges in his life, and many times the odds were stacked against him. But he powered through all the obstacles, and it never tainted his kind heart, nor lessened his faith in God," she said in the GoFundMe post.

She said she's asking for funds for help to cover his cremation costs as well as the cost of an urn to put him to rest.

"Knowing him, he would want to come home and be with our mother. I would like to honor his final wish. Any help would be truly appreciated, or if you could please share. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," she said.Here are the GoFundMe pages for Torrey and Khopkar:

Torey: gofundme.com/f/sandy-torrey-funeral-service.

Khopkar: gofundme.com/f/honoring-bryan-khopkars-life.

