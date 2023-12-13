Will Hendersonville area have a 2023 white Christmas? Weather experts give prediction

According to the National Weather Service, it looks like the Hendersonville area has a pretty good chance of seeing precipitation on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — but will it be cold enough for that precipitation to fall as snow for a white Christmas?

Thanks to forecasted above-freezing temperatures in the area both days and nights on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, the answer is almost positively "no," according to National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Moore.

The first snowfall of the season lightly dusts the Blue Ridge Parkway Oct. 16, 2023, north of Asheville.

For Christmas Eve, the weather forecast from the National Weather Service is overcast skies with a 50% chance of rain showers and a low of 39 degrees. Winds will be at around 6 mph, making it feel like 34 degrees, just warm enough to keep the precipitation from freezing.

More: What to know: Hendersonville downtown shops offering unique holiday gifts

On Christmas Day, there's a good chance the cold rain will continue, according to weather models observed by Moore. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers with temperatures reaching the mid-50s. During the evening and nighttime hours, the rain chance drops to 24% with a low temperature of 38 degrees.

Moore told the Times-News on Dec. 12 that the chances of a white Christmas in any part of Western North Carolina are "very low."

"It's still a little bit too far out to tell for sure. All I can say right now is that based on what I'm seeing in the really long-range forecast, I give it a very low chance," he said.

More: Hendersonville Christmas Parade: Float contest winners announced

Moore said he based his prediction on forecast models that are run many times over with different conditions that yield different outcomes.

"That gives us a range of different possible solutions. Very few of them show any kind of snow over the mountains (of Western North Carolina) out through Christmas. That's why I say the chances are really small at this point, unfortunately," he said.

Last year in Hendersonville, it was a chilly, dry Christmas Day with the high temperature reaching 30 degrees. It felt warmer than the night before on Christmas Eve, when the temperature dipped down to just 3 degrees.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Will Hendersonville NC have a white Christmas 2023?