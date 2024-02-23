Hendersonville businesses can apply for up to $10K in grants to fix tornado damaged signs.

Cleanup efforts are continuing after a deadly EF2 tornado tore through Hendersonville's main drag on December 9, 2023.

As part of those efforts, Hendersonville officials are helping businesses "rebuild" their image along West Main Street.

The city recently allocated $140,000 to replace damaged or outdated signs for businesses in the Westlake plan areas, according to a press release.

"These grant funds can help cover the costs of replacing damaged signs with a new and improved look," Hendersonville officials said in the release.

The Hendersonville Sign Replacement Grant Program provides financial assistance to eligible businesses wanting newer, conforming signs and area businesses that sustained significant damage from the tornado.

Eligible businesses may be awarded matching funds of 50-80% for sign replacement costs, up to $10,000.

“We have an obligation to help these businesses and an opportunity to improve the image of our city,” Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said in the release.

“These businesses provide jobs for our residents and taxes for city services. We want to help the owners return to normal operations as soon as possible. We also want to invest in the original areas of the city.”

Grant applications are being reviewed on a first come, first served basis and may be submitted to the Hendersonville Planning Department until all the funds have been dispersed.

To learn more, contact the Hendersonville Planning Department at (615) 264-5316 or visit hvilletn.org/planning.

