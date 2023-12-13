Hendersonville businesses ready to rebuild after tornado but how long will they have to wait?

Andy Humbles, Nashville Tennessean
·4 min read

Dilya and Michael Knight's determination to cleanup, rebuild and reopen their Jolly Ollie's Pizza and Pub represents much of Hendersonville's business community after a devastating EF2 tornado cut through the city's main thoroughfare on Dec. 9.

But the Knights and other owners and managers realize there may be a logjam ahead as 136 Hendersonville businesses have been identified with storm damages, as of the latest count.

And how fast codes inspectors can respond to the volume, competition for quality construction work, the insurance process and rising costs for materials and supplies will play a factor in reopening and are seemingly on all of the business owners' minds as they make their way through the rubble.

Mike Barnisin carries out what he can salvage from a local business on Main Street in Hendersonville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.
Mike Barnisin carries out what he can salvage from a local business on Main Street in Hendersonville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

"Now we have half a town with damage," Dilya Knight said this week as she cleaned up debris.

The Knights have some idea of what to expect because Jolly Ollie's, on New Shackle Island Road off Highway 31E, was closed for about 13 months after a fire in 2019. It was caused by a truck hitting an electrical pole.

"There was more damage inside, so that was part of the time that it took. However, a lot of it was just waiting on codes and inspections and going back to do whatever they required you to do after," Michael Knight said. "This time, I'm worried it will take longer because... there are so many buildings and homes damaged in the city, I believe codes and inspections are going to be overwhelmed."

Dilya Knight cleaning up debris and rubble from a tornado that hit Jolly Ollie's Pizza and Pub in Hendersonville along with many other businesses in the city.
Dilya Knight cleaning up debris and rubble from a tornado that hit Jolly Ollie's Pizza and Pub in Hendersonville along with many other businesses in the city.

How Hendersonville will handle the coming volume of codes and inspection work is still a question Mayor Jamie Clary admits the city doesn't have an answer for yet, but "we will know more soon.

"With so many businesses impacted, we're going to have to get in line and wait," said Cathie Moss, owner of Miss Ellaneous on Highway 31E, which is commonly referred to as Hendersonville's Main Street and was especially hard-hit by the tornado.

Miss Ellaneous takes up part of a building that Moss owns with a family member. Several other business also have space there. Her side of the building was completely destroyed, but the whole building suffered damages.

"To be able to start this again is what I'm looking for," Moss said. "It's going to take a little bit of time. There could be a long line."

No fatalities were reported in Sumner County, even though many Hendersonville businesses were open and had customers and employees inside Saturday when the tornado roared through town.

Cathie Moss cleans up and salvages what there is at Miss Ellaneous in Hendersonville after the business was slammed by an EF2 tornado.
Cathie Moss cleans up and salvages what there is at Miss Ellaneous in Hendersonville after the business was slammed by an EF2 tornado.

Big Play, a family entertainment center, was leveled with several hundred people inside. Many were there for children's birthday parties when the tornado struck, but only two people needed medical treatment as workers got everyone to safe places, officials said.

Jolly Ollie's had about 30 people inside when the storm hit, the Knights said.

"It happened so quick, we didn't ever have time to process," Big Play game technician Tanner Watkins said while sifting through rubble one day later.

Moving forward

Hendersonville had about 275 buildings damaged in the tornado, including 128 homes. Twelve structures were destroyed and 74 had major damage, according to the city.

Tanner Watkins, a game technician at Big Play in Hendersonville, looks through sections of the building reduced to rubble.
Tanner Watkins, a game technician at Big Play in Hendersonville, looks through sections of the building reduced to rubble.

Hendersonville plans to waive some permit fees for businesses to help them reopen as soon as possible, which has been done during past disasters, Clary said.

"Main Street cleanup is dependent on the business owners, building owners and insurers," Clary said. "To help them, the city has beefed up our police patrols to damaged businesses, sent our codes staff to evaluate buildings and had our public works employees removing debris.

"Rebuilding will take time, a lot of time. As those buildings rebuild and reopen, the city will expedite approvals and inspections. We want to help those business owners — many of them are local people — get back to earning a living."

Community backing

Bruster's Ice Cream owner Nicole Fedorchek is concerned that some business owners will struggle to reopen if they don't have adequate insurance or resources, but said the overwhelming feeling is that "business owners support each other."

Customers have also supported the impacted businesses.

There are people like Marli Choate, who showed up to help clean up damage at Jolly Ollie's and told the Knights in a loud voice, "we've got to get you back open."

Dilya Knight said there were hundreds of messages from customers and the community flooding in on her phone in the days after the tornado.

"With this support, I have a duty to come back and serve this community again," she said.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Hendersonville business owners expect logjam to rebuild after tornado

Recommended Stories

  • Big Pharma: Why the drug industry faces a three-front battle with the FTC, Medicare—and the White House.

    The Biden administration is increasingly focused on finding ways to lower drug prices, putting the drug industry in a three-way battle to defend its ecosystem.

  • 8 Amazon gift ideas for your impossible-to-impress teenage daughter or granddaughter

    From vintage-looking band T-shirts to cute tote bags, these gifts are sure to win over even the most difficult-to-please teen.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • New York, New York: Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson named NFL Offensive Players of the Week

    Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.

  • The best wireless earbuds for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • Google unveils MedLM, a family of healthcare-focused generative AI models

    Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Tesla to restrict Autopilot's best feature following recall

    Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a 2-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multi-year investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.

  • Fed expected to hold rates steady as Wall Street looks for signs of cuts in 2024

    Central bank officials may keep the possibility of rate hikes on the table because they want to prevent financial conditions from loosening as inflation continues to drop.

  • As a mom, all I want for Christmas is to not have a nervous breakdown

    Between school events and the pressure to make the holidays perfect, moms are dealing with extra demands. Here's what it's like.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • The best smartphones for 2024

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Tesla recalls almost all cars sold in the US to fix Autopilot safety controls

    Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over two million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.

  • Kakao names Shina Chung, previously its VC lead, as new CEO amid ongoing crisis 

    Shina Chung, who had been running the company's venture arm, is moving to the top role at the company. "I will carry out active and responsible management" to meet the expectations and standards of society, Chung said in its statement. "I will not miss this opportunity for change because Kakao does not have much time."

  • 'The Voice' sends home fan-favorite singer a week before the finale and viewers are shocked

    'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.

  • Snapchat+ subscribers can now use AI to generate or extend images within the app

    Snapchat+ subscribers can now use AI to extend images — or "zoom out" — at the click of a button.

  • British International Investment backs India's Aye Finance in $37M funding

    Aye Finance, an Indian startup that offers its digital lending platform to small firms, has raised $37.18 million in a fresh funding round led by British International Investment, as it looks to continue to help micro enterprises grow their businesses and employees expand their incomes. The all-equity Series F round, which does not involve any secondary transactions and takes Aye's total fundraising to nearly $200 million, involves the participation of Waterfield Fund of Funds and the startup's existing investor A91 Partners. Founded in 2014, Aye — means "Yes" in English and "Income" in Hindi — provides business loans in the form of mortgage, hypothecation, and term credit to underserved micro enterprises that find it challenging to secure their working capital requirements from traditional lenders, including banks, with an average ticket size of $1,800.