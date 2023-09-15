Hendersonville earns Tree City Growth Award, Tree City distinction again

On Sept. 2, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Forest Service announced cities that earned the Tree City USA distinction for 2022 as well as recipients of the Tree City Growth Award, and once again, Hendersonville made both lists.

"We are in our 32nd year of receiving the Tree City USA recognition and 23rd year of receiving the Tree City Growth Award," Tom Wooten, the Henderson County director of Public Works, told the Times-News.

Hendersonville has once again earned the Tree City Growth Award and also earned the distinction of Tree City USA, the North Carolina Forest Service recently announced.

Tree City USA distinction is an application process, Wooten said, but the Growth Award has to be earned by completing projects each year.

"The projects are things such as tree plantings, partnering with nurseries to grow trees or ordinance updates and modifications. Each project earns points toward a total of 10 points, which is the minimum to obtain the Growth Award. Our projects are reviewed annually when we submit them as part of the Growth Award application," Wooten said.

Hendersonville was one of just seven cities in the state to earn the Tree City Growth Award. The others were Belmont, Charlotte, Edenton, Gastonia, Southern Pines and Wilmington. According to a news release from the Forest Service, communities that have already been designated a Tree City for one year are eligible to apply for the Tree City USA Growth Award in its second consecutive year.

The Tree City USA Growth Award is an opportunity to participate in activities that recognize environmental improvement, encourage higher levels of tree care and strengthen their community tree care programs, the release said. The Tree City USA program is a national program that provides the framework for community forestry management for cities and towns.

Mary Jo Padgett, who does public relations, marketing and communications for the Hendersonville Tree Board, said the distinction and the award are the results of city staff members' hard work.

"Because the Tree City Growth Award requires extra effort to achieve, we are very proud of the support that city government brings to urban forestry management in Hendersonville and the outstanding staff that does the work," she said.

