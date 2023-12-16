Hendersonville groups to provide aid to tornado victims 'as long as they need us'

“We’ll be here as long as they need us”

The Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Sumner County’s Disaster Relief fund have joined together to provide relief to those who have been impacted by last weekends tornados.

The deadly Dec. 9 tornadoes claimed the lives of six people, damaged a large portion of homes, business and left many without power. Due to the destruction of a variety of business, hundreds have been left without work weeks before the Christmas season.

“People don't realize that we have had 53 businesses impacted and over 250 employees now out of work,” said Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce President, Kathleen Hawkins.

Kathleen Hawkins, Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce president, puts her hands over her chest while listening to a community member as Hawkins prepares donations for those affected by the tornados during the Sumner County Disaster Relief Community Cleanup in Hendersonville , Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

“I'm from Florida, so I've dealt with hurricanes and all of that. But when you have hundreds and hundreds of employees now out of work two weeks before Christmas with no temporary shelters, it shows the magnitude of the situation.”

Since the relief event started, the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce has helped over four hundred families. They help to provide not only food and supplies but resources for rent assistance and career opportunities.

“We've had a lot of people in here all-day coming in. Even the ones that didn't have tornado damage are still figuring out, “Well I went to a hotel and I spent money here, and now how am I going to pay my bills or replace my food.’ It has had a wider effect than I think most people realize.”

Krista King sorts through bins of donations for household items to help find specific products community members need during the Sumner County Disaster Relief Community Cleanup in Hendersonville , Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

At an event earlier today at Hendersonville’s City Hall, Hawkins expressed that over 600 people showed up to help with cleanup efforts. “The community has really come together to help those affected and we’ll be here as long as they need us.”

For more information on how to access these resources and join the cleanup efforts, the United Way of Sumner County has a resource hub on their website that anybody that needs help can go to or you can call the Hendersonville Chamber at 615-824-2818.

The relief event at the Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce event center is located at 300 Indian Lake Blvd Suite D160 and is open from 9am – 5pm.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Hendersonville groups rally to help Tennessee tornado victims