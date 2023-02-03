Hendersonville man charged with over 14 grams of 'suspected' fentanyl, other drugs
HENDERSONVILLE - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page on Feb. 2 that it had closed another "drug house" in the county that was located at 414 Harris Street.
With assistance from the Henderson County SWAT Team, the Henderson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the house on Feb. 1, the post said. The Sheriff's Office said the search warrant was a result of a investigation that started after detectives received numerous community complaints regarding heavy traffic at the residence.
Karleef Caldwell, 45, of Hendersonville, was located at the home upon execution of the search warrant, and as a result of the search, detectives found the following items:
14.32 grams of suspected fentanyl
4.96 grams of methamphetamine
3.81 grams of crack cocaine
14.5 dosage units of a Schedule IV controlled substance
10 dosage units of a Schedule III controlled substance
2.41 grams of marijuana
The Sheriff's Office posted that Caldwell was taken into custody without incident and was charged with the following crimes related to the search warrant execution:
Felony trafficking in opiate/opium
Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver (PWIMSD) Schedule II controlled substance
Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver methamphetamine
Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver cocaine
Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver Schedule VI controlled substance
Felony maintain a dwelling for purpose of sell/deliver controlled substance
Felony manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver Schedule III controlled substance
Possess marijuana up to a 1/2 ounce
Possess drug paraphernalia
Caldwell is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $500,000.00 secured bond.
This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Hendersonville man charged with over 14 grams of 'suspected' fentanyl, other drugs