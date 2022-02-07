Hendersonville man gets life in prison for 2018 shooting death

A 25-year-old Hendersonville man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a 42-year-old man, also from Hendersonville.

On Friday, Feb. 4, Superior Court Judge William H. Coward sentenced Kenneth Mills, 25, to life without parole for killing Lavoris Jermaine Brown, 42, according to a news release from District Attorney R. Andrew Murray.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2018 at Sullivan Park, according to court trial records and the sentencing hearing.

When officers and medics arrived on scene, they found witnesses around the victim, Brown, who had been shot multiple times, according to the DA. Brown died at the scene.

An investigation turned up evidence including a brief video of the shooting voluntarily surrendered by a bystander. The defendant allegedly discharged 10 rounds into the crowd from a semiautomatic handgun and then fled the scene, according to the news release.

Officers arrested Mills four days later as he was traveling as a passenger in a car on Four Seasons Boulevard in Hendersonville. The defendant has remained in custody since his arrest.

Following a weeklong trial, a jury deliberated for an hour and 15 minutes before returning a unanimous verdict of guilty to first degree murder, according to the DA.

