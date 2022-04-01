Hendersonville man receives federal prison sentence for Metro Courthouse arson

A Hendersonville man was recently sentenced to federal prison for his participation in the arson of the Metro Courthouse in 2020.

Wesley Somers, 26, was charged with aggravated arson and disorderly conduct in connection to a violent outbreak that followed peaceful protests at Nashville City Hall.

“On May 30, 2020, scores of local, state and federal law enforcement officers stood ready to protect the Constitutional right of every citizen to engage in peaceful protests," U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in an earlier statement.

“Unfortunately, Somers and others interfered with a lawful assembly and resorted to violence and destructive behavior, which resulted in significant property damage and placed many at risk of harm. We will always defend the right of every individual to exercise their First Amendment liberties but will not tolerate the actions of those who choose to exploit peaceful protest by resorting to violence and intimidation.”

Investigators said Somers and several other people smashed windows and sprayed graffiti at the courthouse. The interior of the building was also set on fire during the demonstration.

Photos and videos of the destruction were posted to social media and displayed via news outlets and other websites, including one video that showed Somers lighting a sign on fire and placing it through one of the windows.

Somers could then be seen spraying an accelerant into the fire in the video, causing the fire inside the courthouse to rapidly spread.

After receiving many civilian tips, Somers was identified by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department – Specialized Investigation Division, arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail.

The investigation was aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

Somers was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020 and pleaded guilty in June 2021.

Described in court filings as “the face of the attempt to burn down City Hall,” Somers was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

