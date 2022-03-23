Hendersonville man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison following arson of Metro Courthouse

A Hendersonville man was sentenced today to five years in federal prison for his involvement in the arson of the Metro Courthouse on May 30, 2020 during city-wide protests, U.S. attorney Mark Wildasin said.

Wesley Somers, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Aleta Tauger. His five-year prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

“On May 30, 2020, scores of local, state and federal law enforcement officers stood ready to protect the Constitutional right of every citizen to engage in peaceful protests,” Wildasin said. “Unfortunately, Somers and others interfered with a lawful assembly and resorted to violence and destructive behavior, which resulted in significant property damage and placed many at risk of harm."

Somers was arrested in early June 2020 and pleaded guilty to charges of malicious destruction of property in late June 2021.

Hours of peaceful protests at the "I Will Breathe" rally preceded the arson. Police said the protests began to turn violent in the evening, when multiple people gathered around Metro Courthouse and started breaking windows and spraying graffiti on the exterior walls.

Resident tips, video and pictures taken at the courthouse led investigators to Somers, police said. The case was investigated by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; the FBI; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

Mariah Timms contributed to this report.

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2020 Nashville protests: Man sentenced to 5 years for Courthouse arson