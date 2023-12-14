Hendersonville McDonald's ex-employee indicted for 2nd-degree murder has case continued

HENDERSONVILLE - A Hendersonville man charged with second-degree murder was set to make an appearance Dec. 14 in Henderson County Superior Court following the Oct. 9 fatal shooting at the McDonald's on Four Seasons Boulevard, but the case was continued.

Sam Antwan Ivey, 35, was charged with second-degree murder after Hendersonville police say he fatally shot Jacklyn Marie Reed, 30, of Johnson City, Tennessee on Oct. 9 at the McDonald's on Four Seasons Boulevard, where he was an employee. That fast food restaurant is owned by Congressman Chuck Edwards. Ivey has been indicted for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon following his probable cause hearing in district court in October.

Sam Antwan Ivey, center, makes his first court appearance on Oct. 10 at the Henderson County Courthouse. Standing at his right is Assistant Public Defender William Sullivan. Ivey is charged with second-degree murder following the Oct. 9 shooting death at the restaurant.

He was set to go to trial or enter a plea, but during the morning Superior Court session on Dec. 14, Ivey's attorney William Sullivan requested the case be continued to Feb. 29. Sullivan told the Times-News he is not allowed to comment on ongoing cases, and so he could not say why he requested the case to be continued.

If convicted, Ivey's second-degree murder charge could carry the possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Oct. 9, Hendersonville Police responded to the McDonald's on Four Seasons Boulevard at about 10:54 a.m. According to a news release from the city of Hendersonville, detectives learned that Reed and another woman were in an argument at a bus stop located near the McDonald’s restaurant. The other woman retreated into the restaurant to separate herself from Reed, who followed her into the restaurant.

Police said that a McDonald’s manager separated the women, and Reed left the restaurant, returning shortly after, when she was met by the manager and Ivey. During the disturbance, Reed reached out and touched Ivey, and Ivey shot her with a concealed handgun, police said.

After he fled the scene in his car, Ivey was apprehended later by Henderson County Resource Officer Shawn Metcalf at Edneyville Elementary School. Metcalf was recognized for his efforts at the Nov. 13 Henderson County Board of Education meeting.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News.

