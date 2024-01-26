Hendersonville photographer to represent Team USA at World Photographic Cup

The World Photographic Cup will be held April 24-29 in Dallas, and one of Hendersonville's own will be there to compete as a member of Team USA.

Jill Blanchar, owner of Jill Jordan Imagery, told the Times-News on Jan. 16 she was ecstatic when she heard that she had been selected to represent the United States at the annual competition.

This photo of biker Fred Schmid taken by Jill Blanchar was selected as the photo to be a part of the World Photographic Cup international competition in April in Dallas, Texas.

"I got a phone message from the Professional Photographers of America late on a Friday afternoon in October while setting up to photograph an event," Blanchar said. "The message indicated that the PPA had selected me and one of my images to be on the team to represent the U.S. at the World Photographic Cup. I listened to the message three times to make sure I heard it correct."

Blanchar said she had been a part-time resident in Hendersonville for more than a decade, until 2022, when she decided to sell her house in Dallas and make Hendersonville her permanent home.

More: Gov. Cooper appoints Polk County's Lora Baker as District 29B judge

Blanchar got her first camera when she was 10 years old, and has hardly put it down since, she said.

"At a high school reunion, my friends were not surprised when I showed up with the nicest camera," Blanchar said. "I wasn’t on the school newspaper staff, but I like taking photos of my friends. I became more serious about photography about 10 years ago and made an effort to improve my art."

And she did, taking classes from renowned commercial and National Geographic photographers to learn composition and lighting techniques, she said.

Jill Blanchar

Her favorite shots

Blanchar said three images in 10 different categories are selected out of more than 7,000 photos for the World Photographic Cup competition.

"Mine is in the sports category and will compete against images from over 40 other nations," she said. "Being part of the team was not on my radar and was something that I hadn’t even considered to be a level that I would achieve. It was an exceedingly-pleasant surprise. I am incredibly honored to have been chosen to represent the U.S. at this international competition."

Among some of her favorite photos is one of a boy showing a steer at the North Texas fair.

"It was late August, which is extremely hot. The boy was sweating badly while standing, waiting to be judged. I saw him swipe his forehead and was ready with my camera if he did it again," Blanchar said of her photograph. "Many people think he’s praying given the gesture. Although it has technical flaws, I think it was a great moment captured. It was also the first image I had that was displayed in a gallery exhibit."

Jill Blanchar, who has been selected to represent Team USA at the World Photographic Cup in Dallas, said this photo of a boy at a Texas fair was one of her favorite photos.

Another photo that's her favorite is, of course, the image selected to be part of the World Photographic Cup competition in April.

"This is an image of Fred Schmid, who is a senior mountain/gravel biker and is well known through the biking world. At the time of the image, he was in his mid-80s. I met him and his wife at a race outside of Austin, Texas, and he caught my eye, because you don’t see that many older people racing," she said. "Fred told me he started riding at 62 and was a multiyear U.S. champion. I spoke to him recently, and he indicated he is still racing and still a U.S. champion in the 90-94 year old age group."

More: Story of survival: Family dog survives in wild 13 days after being hit by a car

Getting involved locally

Blanchar said she plans on getting more involved in the local scene in Henderson County in the coming years.

"Since I am still relatively new in the area, I look forward to becoming more engaged with the community at large. I have been partnering with the Henderson Parks and Recreation to photograph senior citizens in activities leading up to the Four Seasons Senior Games this spring. As a lifelong competitive swimmer, I am a big believer and supporter of active seniors," she said.

Blanchar said she's also working on getting her masters degree in photography through PPA.

"I hope to complete that in two years. The degree is awarded to photographers for their superior skills demonstrated through their images in addition to advanced education and service to the photography industry," she said.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Hendersonville resident to join Team USA at World Photographic Cup