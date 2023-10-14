Hendersonville police searching for missing 15-year-old

Alicia Patton
·1 min read
0

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Hendersonville police reported that 15-year-old Aiden Tayes was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13 in the Cross Bow Drive area.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Aiden is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants.

The teen may be riding a bike, according to police. It remains unclear which direction he is traveling in.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Anyone with information Aiden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Recommended Stories