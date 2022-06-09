TIMES-NEWS FILE

On Wednesday, the Hendersonville Police Department was contacted regarding a threatening phone call made to a Pardee UNC Health Care practice, according to a press release.

The Medical Office Building and additional buildings were placed under a lockdown. Officers responded and began their investigation, the release said.

The suspect was identified as Brant Goodwin Stephens, 54, and he has been charged with communicating threats. He is believed to be driving a 2008 White Ford Van with Florida license plate SNT0R.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department by calling (828) 697-3025.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Hendersonville Police seeking suspect who communicated threats by phone to Pardee