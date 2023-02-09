Hendersonville shooting leaves one dead, three charged, one at large

A 21-year-old died, three suspects were captured and one more remains on the run after a shooting in Hendersonville turned into a car chase through Davidson County.

Hendersonville police were called to the 100 block of Cole Court about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to the shooting, according to a news release.

Officers found Mark McCord Jr. in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hendersonville Medical Center where he later died, according to the release from police.

Three suspects fled the scene of the shooting and hopped into a waiting car nearby, according to the release. Police reportedly chased the car into Davidson County before the vehicle stopped and two people bailed. One was later captured, but the second remains at large, police said.

Two suspects in the shooting — Quentin Taylor, 21, and Dominic Smith, 20 — are each charged with first-degree murder and evading arrest. The driver of the car, Indyja Mitchell, 26, is charged with evading by motor vehicle and several other traffic offenses.

Hendersonville police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-549-4113.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: One sought after man killed outside Hendersonville home