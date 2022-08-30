Hendersonville shooting: Two women dead after argument turns violent, police say

Two women are dead after a Monday afternoon shooting in Hendersonville, police said.

The Hendersonville Police Department identified the victims as Laura Undis, 60, and Virginia Deirdre Sheen, 67.

Police said "good Samaritans" detained Lloyd T. Martin Jr., 72, until officers arrived. Lloyd was arrested and will face two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

How the shooting unfolded

Police said an argument between Undis and Martin broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of Cavalier Drive. Investigators believe Undis and Martin had a failed relationship.

Sheen, a neighbor, tried to intervene when Martin pulled out a pistol and began shooting. Police said they found Undis and Sheen in the front yard when they arrived. Both died after being taken to Hendersonville Medical Center.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

