Hendersonville Water and Sewer upgrades to save customers money with state funds

Hendersonville Water and Sewer will soon make more than $14 million in upgrades to improve its efficiency and keep biosolids out of landfills ― at no cost to taxpayers.

In fact, the improvements will save customers money down the line.

The rising costs of hauling biosolids from the wastewater treatment facility prompted the department to look for more affordable options that would also keep materials out of area landfills.

Wastewater Treatment Facilities Manager Garrett DeMoss, N.C. Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, Mayor Barbara Volk and Water Treatment Facilities Manager Ricky Levi hold a commemorative check during the Nov. 20 Hendersonville City Council meeting.

On Nov. 20, N.C. Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, a Republican for District 117, presented the city with a check for $14.75 million, a direct appropriation from the General Assembly as part of the state budget.

The money will fund the construction of a biosolids thermal drying facility and a water treatment residuals storage building.

Biosolids ― the byproduct of treating wastewater ― are currently taken to landfills for disposal. The drying facility will enable the city to remove more water and heat the biosolids to a degree that removes bacteria and pathogens, said Utilities Director Adam Steurer, creating a high-quality, nutrient-rich product.

Then the biosolids can safely be used for other purposes, such as fertilizer. The plan is to use biosolids on greenspaces and not food crops, Steurer said, and the city will work to identify agricultural partners as the project moves forward.

The storage building will be used to temporarily store water-treatment residuals at the Water Treatment Facility before disposal.

Once the drying facility and storage building are in use, the city will save money on hauling and tipping fees, a savings that will be passed on to customers. And thanks to the appropriation, the improvements won’t be funded by residents.

“It’s a really good, sustainable project. We can beneficially reuse these materials instead of going to a landfill,” Steurer said. And with lower costs for customers, “it’s just a win. Our utility customers will not see that expenditure reflected in their rates.”

The project is currently in the design stage, and it will be several years before the drying facility and storage building are in use. Steurer said they plan to begin construction next summer.

The request was made by Balkcom and strongly supported by state Sen. Tim Moffitt (R-District 48), the city said in a news release. Garrett DeMoss, Wastewater Treatment Facilities manager, and Ricky Levi, Water Treatment Facilities manager, accepted the check on behalf of Hendersonville Water and Sewer.

The utility owns and operates water and wastewater treatment facilities that serve a population of more than 80,000 water and 20,000 sewer customers in Hendersonville and surrounding areas in Henderson County.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Hendersonville Water & Sewer upgrades to save customers money