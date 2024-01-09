Hendrick Health President and CEO elected board chair of Texas Hospital Association

Hendrick Health President and CEO Brad Holland began his one-year term as board chair for the Texas Hospital Association on Jan. 1, 2024.

On Jan. 1, 2024, Brad Holland, president and CEO of Hendrick Health, began his one-year term as board chair of Texas Hospital Association. Holland has been with Hendrick Health since 2019.

The Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state’s hospitals and healthcare systems.

As one of the largest hospital associations in the country, Holland along with the board will represents 452 general and specialty hospitals and healthcare systems.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve in this capacity and give back to the industry,” Holland said. “I’m extremely humbled and will work hard to represent the healthcare industry and those who elected me to this position.”

Holland received an undergraduate degree in biology from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University. Since his healthcare career began in 2000, Holland has held leadership roles at hospitals in Oklahoma, Mississippi and Texas.

Holland joined Hendrick in 2019, and within his first three years has brought growth and opportunity to Hendrick through expansion efforts, physician recruitment and implementation of an electronic medical record and patient engagement portal.

“An important focus for me as THA board chair will be leading a collective effort by the state’s hospitals to develop a clear message that addresses one of the great challenges of our industry – the cost of care,” Holland said. “I look forward to ensuring that Texas hospitals have a clear message about that challenge as we prepare for the 2025 legislative session.”

Along with his THA chair obligations and his day-to-day duties for Hendrick, Holland will be highly focused on the preparation and implementation of Hendrick Health’s centennial. The yearlong celebration will kick off in September 2024.

